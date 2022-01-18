New Spanish-Language Brand For Austin

WATERLOO MEDIA launched Rhythm CHR KLZT - HD2 K274AX (MEGA 102.7)/AUSTIN TODAY (1/18) at Noon Under the direction of PD ROBERTO RUIZ. MEGA will feature the biggest Spanish and English Contemporary hits from SODA ESTERO, CAMILO, ARIANA GRANDE, SHAKIRA, and BAD BUNNY! Plus Spanish Pop Classic Songs such as NATALIA LAFOURCADE, PAULINA RUBIO, MOENIA, CAMILA, REIK, and more!

RUIZ will continue to program sister station 107.1 La Z (KLZT), while searching for the best on-air talent for MEGA.

Ruiz said, “The Team and I are ecstatic to present a product that appeals to a generation of long-forgotten listeners who we feel will find comfort, nostalgia, and a sense of community in this broad spectrum of music. And we look forward to adding another successful brand to the WATERLOO MEDIA profile.”

A full on-air lineup is expected to be announced soon, and the station can be streamed live now at mega1027.com.

