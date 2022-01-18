'Barn' Documentary From Neil Young With Crazy Horse

GRAMMY-Award winning REPRISE recording artist NEIL YOUNG with CRAZY HORSE reveals BARN, a documentary about the recording of the similarly titled album streaming exclusively on YOUTUBE beginning JANUARY 20th at 10A (PT).

The film is directed by YOUNG’s wife DARYL HANNAH and was shot in a restored 19th Century log barn, catching a rare glimpse of the band making music. BARN, the new album, was produced by THE VOLUME DEALERS, NEIL YOUNG and NIKO BOLAS.

YOUNG said of the experience, “Smell and see horses.”

The REPRISE album is available on vinyl, CD, cassette and digitally, including hi-res audio via XSTREAM STORE at NYA.

