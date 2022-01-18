Chris Petlak

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WTMX (MIX 101.9)/CHICAGO keeps it in-house, as afternoon host CHRIS PETLAK makes the move to morning show host, leading (APD) NIKKI CHUMINATTO, “WHIP” (BRIAN PARUCH), VIOLETA ( PODRUMEDIC) and "SWANY" (JOHN SWANSON).

PETLAK segues from PM drive and nearly two years on “THE AFTERNOON MIX” with co-host LISA ALLEN. He’d previously hosted nights and also served as Dir./Digital Content for both WTMX and sister AC WSHE (SHE 100.3). The move was announced by HUBBARD RADIO/CHICAGO WTMX & WSHE VP/Brand & Content JIMMY STEAL, as PETLAK will assume his new role on MONDAY (1/24).

PETLAK replaces ERIC FERGUSON, who left the station last fall (NET NEWS 10/29) in the wake of numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior towards female co-workers.

WINDY CITY native PETLAK started his career in 2008 with HUBBARD CHICAGO as a Promotion Asst., growing into the role of the cluster’s first Social Media Mgr. His diverse resume includes co-creating, co-writing, and co-starring in the original Netflix sitcom The Jamz, stand-up comedy and even a stint as RYAN SEACREST’S Social Media Mgr.

PETLAK said, “It’s beyond exciting to start this new chapter and build “THE MORNING MIX” alongside SWANY, NIKKI, WHIP AND VIOLETA. I am proud that I have been part of the HUBBARD CHICAGO family for so long, and grateful that JEFF ENGLAND, GREG STRASSELL and JIMMY STEAL have entrusted me with this opportunity. Now, it’s time to ask ALEXA to set a very early alarm.”

HUBBARD RADIO/CHICAGO VP/Market Mgr. JEFF ENGLAND added, “As our new host, CHRIS brings a unique skillset, sensibility, and set of experience to “THE MORNING MIX.” We’re excited about CHRIS leading our morning efforts with world class content creation, impactful to our listeners, advertisers, and community”

