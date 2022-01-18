Hosting 4 Part Virtual Series For Music Industry

SOUNDEXCHANGE and the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION are partnering on a four-part virtual event series centered on the evolving impact of technology on the music industry. Over the course of the year, these events will gather subject matter experts, tech visionaries, and buzzworthy performing artists to address the most critical issues facing the music tech industry. Sessions will cover topics such as the future of live events and the metaverse, simplifying the music business, metadata management, and monetizing music on emerging streaming platforms.

The first program in the series, THE FUTURE OF LIVE EVENTS, will take place WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th from 2p to 3p (PM)/(ET) and will feature JON VLASSOPULOS, global head of music, ROBLOX, in addition to a performance by TIKTOK breakout star TAI VERDES. The remaining three events of the four-part 2022 series will center on digital royalties and streaming, monetizing music in apps and emerging technology, and tools for royalty management. Dates and times for these upcoming sessions will be announced in the near future.

SOUNDEXCHANGE President/CEO MICHAEL HUPPE said, “Today’s tech landscape is rich with opportunities and challenges for artists, labels, CMOs, and DSPs alike. Through our partnership with the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION, we will elevate critical conversations with those working hard to make music’s future bright, efficient, and lucrative amidst a digital revolution.”

MUSIC BIZ President Dr. PORTIA SABIN added, “We are delighted to partner with SOUNDEXCHANGE to curate this series of provocative, solution-oriented discussions among global experts from the front lines of tech, data, and music. As an added bonus, we’ll showcase musical talents that illustrate how the tech landscape can change the course of an artist’s career. This event series certainly embodies the entertaining and educational programming Music Biz seeks to offer our industry.”

The series is free, but requires registration.





