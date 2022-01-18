-
Troy Research's Top-Testing Contemporary Christian Songs (1/18)
by Todd Stach
January 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice each month.
ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "Many PDs and MDs use this as an important tool to help them make decisions on song adds or movement of songs in their current and recurrent categories. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the available research."
Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (1/18) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 1,927.ARTISTSONGLABELFAM25-54
ANNE WILSON My Jesus Capitol CMG 994.16TASHA LAYTON Look What You've Done BEC Recordings 974.07 for KING & COUNTRY Relate Curb Word 974.06 EVAN CRAFT f. DANNY GOKEY Be Alright Evan Craft/55 Promotion 994.05 SANCTUS REAL My God Is Still The Same Framework/The Fuel 984.03