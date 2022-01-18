Top 5 Songs

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "Many PDs and MDs use this as an important tool to help them make decisions on song adds or movement of songs in their current and recurrent categories. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the available research."

Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (1/18) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 1,927.







ARTIST SONG LABEL FAM 25-54 ANNE WILSON My Jesus Capitol CMG 99 4.16 TASHA LAYTON Look What You've Done BEC Recordings 97 4.07 for KING & COUNTRY

Relate

Curb Word

97 4.06 EVAN CRAFT f. DANNY GOKEY Be Alright Evan Craft/55 Promotion 99 4.05 SANCTUS REAL

My God Is Still The Same

Framework/The Fuel

98 4.03

