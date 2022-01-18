I AM THEY

NASHVILLE-based BIG FUTURE MUSIC GROUP has entered into a joint venture with TRUSS RECORDS by signing Contemporary Christian band I AM THEY as its debut act.



BIG FUTURE MUSIC GROUP President RYAN WESLEY SMITH shared, “We are honored and thrilled to bring the talents of I AM THEY into our universe, along with the launch of TRUSS RECORDS with our dear friend TYRUS MORGAN. To have I AM THEY as our debut signing is exciting. Their hearts, professionalism and unbelievable presence are paramount in developing key components of a burgeoning entertainment company. Couple that with a unique and viable message of hope in their well-written songs–this is exactly our mission for BIG FUTURE.”



TRUSS RECORDS TYRUS MORGAN stated, “What an honor to be able to support I AM THEY through our new label imprint with BIG FUTURE MUSIC GROUP. This band has always been able to write songs that speak straight to the heart, and we are excited to dream with them and bring even more of their signature sound and heart for GOD to the world.”



I AM THEY is managed by CO-LAB MANAGEMENT, booked by JEFF ROBERTS & ASSOCIATES and is on BIG FUTURE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/TRUSS RECORDS. I AM THEY plans to release a new single this quarter along with a brand new worship project.



I AM THEY was previously on PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP.

