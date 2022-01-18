Former VP Accused Of Embezzlement

Multiple sources, including THE TENNESSEAN, are reporting that former T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION VP MELISSA GOODWIN has been charged with wire fraud in a scheme to allegedly defraud the charity out of $3.7 million. According to the newspaper, THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE alleged the 55-year-old used the foundation's money to purchase expensive and rare alcohols, plane tickets, hotel stays and as part of a multimillion dollar ticketing scheme.

As part of the ticketing scheme, GOODWIN allegedly used a credit card she obtained in the foundation's name to purchase concert tickets to shows including concerts by CELINE DION and LADY GAGA and sporting events like SUPER BOWL LIV, according to a news release from the U.S. ATTORNEY's Office in NASHVILLE. GOODWIN then reportedly provided the tickets to a charity auction house claiming the charity had received them at no cost or a discounted rate, according to federal officials. To conceal the purchases, she falsified credit card and bank statements, federal prosecutors say. In addition, the DOJ alleged GOODWIN forged the signature of the foundation's CEO on checks totaling nearly $1 million.

The TENNESSEAN reports GOODWIN faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

THE T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION battles life-threatening illnesses and has long been a favorite charity for NASHVILLE's MUSIC ROW, often tapping Country music’s biggest names as performers and honorees for its annual NASHVILLE HONORS GALA fundraiser.

Read THE TENNESSEAN's full story here.

