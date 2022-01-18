Saturday October 22nd

The LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL GROUNDS will host yet another music festival featuring Emo and Rock artists, hoping to channel the ultimate 2000s nostalgia for the angsty hearts of emo/alternative music lovers. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FEST is scheduled for SATURDAY OCTOBER 22nd, and will feature A-List artists from the past two decades, including MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, PARAMORE, A DAY TO REMEMBER, THE USED, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, AVRIL LAVIGNE, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, JIMMY EAT WORLD, ALKALINE TRIO, THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS and more.

There will be a special presale beginning this FRIDAY, JANUARY 21st at 10a (PT) for fans who sign up for early access to passes online. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, JANUARY 21st at 2p(PT).

