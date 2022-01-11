Edwards (Photo: Courtesy of Spotify)

WASSERMAN MUSIC has signed NASHVILLE-based singer/songwriter MADELINE EDWARDS. She will be represented by WASSERMAN SVP LENORE KINDER and is managed by SAMANTHA BORENSTEIN at SAM I AM ENTERTAINMENT.

EDWARDS, who is currently working on her debut album, was recently named one of the 2022 SPOTIFY "Hot Country Artists To Watch" (NET NEWS 1/11). She also made her first national television debut with MICKEY GUYTON and BRITTNEY SPENCER at the 2021 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS in NOVEMBER. EDWARDS performed for NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert" series, and was named a "Top 20 Breaker Artist" by NPR as well.

« see more Net News