AUDACY VIRGINIA SVP & Market Manager BENNETT ZIER has been honored with THE URBAN LEAGUE OF HAMPTON ROADS' annual MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMUNITY LEADERS AWARD. ZIER was honored MONDAY night (1/17) at the 38th annual event.

This award is presented to individuals or groups who exemplify service, demonstrate the values modeled by Dr. KING, and make significant contributions to the HAMPTON ROADS community. This year, PHARRELL WILLIAMS served as the keynote speaker for the virtual event to honor the legacy of Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. and recognize dedicated leaders in the HAMPTON ROADS community.

ZIER said, “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of the AUDACY stations in HAMPTON ROADS. It’s our goal every day to embrace our local communities and partner with local leaders to build awareness in key areas like education, health and job growth ... all while promoting compassion in our daily lives.”

