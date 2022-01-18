Charese Fruge, Emmy Meli

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE finds out from up-and-comer EMMY MELI what it’s like to have a song explode. Her debut ARISTA single, “I Am Woman,” is already charted on the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart, and is not far behind at Hot AC.

EMMY tells CHARESE, “I went to music school for college and during the pandemic I decided to leave and start releasing music independently. I worked two jobs and grinded for years until I posted ‘I Am Woman’ on TikTok and that changed my life forever. Music itself saved my life. Anytime that I was going through anything, I had music. Even when I felt I had nobody, I had my favorite songs and I wanted to do the same for other people.”

Find out about EMMY MELI here.

