Nonprofit MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) has announced promotions of five team members as the organization plans to bring on additional roles to meet the increased demand for its music programs in hospitals across the country. Those promoted are NICOLE RIVERA to Sr. Dir./Programs, SARA KOLODZIEJCZAK to Sr. Dir./Fundraising, JANINE GARCIA to Dir./Technology, LINDSAY SOLOMON to Sr. Marketing Manager and TARAH DUARTE to Partnerships Manager. MOC’s openings include positions in the fundraising and marketing departments, as well as organizational operations.

RIVERA started at MOC in 2014 and, in her current role, oversees all staff members within the Programs department. She is responsible for organizing and executing celebrity visits and vision planning for the future of MOC’s programs.

KOLODZIEJCZAK joined MOC in 2016 to lead the organization’s fundraising initiatives and has successfully helped steer MOC to surpass its revenue goals year over year. She also spearheaded MOC’s recent major capital campaign to raise funds for its innovative online portal.

GARCIA has been a member of MOC's Programs department since 2017, managing volunteer and hospital relationships and bedside performance programs in NEW YORK CITY and BOSTON, and managing the growth of MOC’s Virtual Bedside Performance Program. Since 2020, she has led the creation of MOC’s new proprietary program portal and will now oversee the organization’s newly-created Technology Department, based in LOS ANGELES.

SOLOMON joined MOC’s team in NEW YORK CITY in 2016 and has managed the growth and strategy for the organization’s email marketing, social media and digital campaigns and serves on MOC’s DEI Task Force. Through her new role as Sr. Marketing Manager she will drive the organization’s digital footprint and strategies.

DUARTE joined MOC in 2019 as Executive Assistant to Pres. & CEO PETE GRIFFIN. She also worked under the Sr. Dir/Strategic Partnerships, assisting with the organization’s corporate partnerships. She will expand these duties in her new role as Partnerships Manager, providing further support in all corporate fundraising initiatives.

For more than 20 years, MUSICIANS ON CALL has used music to promote and complement the healing process through programs including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy. Since 1999, MOC’s Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 900,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

GRIFFIN said, “Over the past few years, MUSICIANS ON CALL has experienced growth across every sector of our business, even with the challenges we have all faced during the pandemic. This wouldn’t be possible without our passionate volunteers, our best-in-class Board of Directors, our generous partners and supporters, and, of course, our incredibly talented team. The staff here at MUSICIANS ON CALL is the best in the business, full stop. Their passion and commitment to our mission has fueled our growth, and because of their successes, we are in a position to promote a number of our leaders and bring on new members to our team. Our nonprofit is committed to creating an environment that encourages compassion, community, inclusivity, innovation and excellence. We look forward to welcoming more creative individuals who embody these values and can help take us to the next level, reaching millions of more people in hospitals nationwide in the years to come.”

For more info on MOC openings click here.

