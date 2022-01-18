Wagner (Photo: Angela Hughes Photography /LinkedIn)

VARIETY is reporting that global talent, entertainment and sports company UTA has tapped LINDSAY WAGNER to serve as its Chief Diversity Officer. In the newly created role, she's expected to be tasked with expanding and driving strategy for the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including UTA’s previously announced commitment of $1 million to social justice causes. Additionally, WAGNER will counsel UTA’s clients, working to devise and implement innovative tactics that “exemplify the company’s dedication to upholding diverse perspectives and projects.” WAGNER, who is based out of LOS ANGELES, will report jointly to UTA CEO JEREMY ZIMMER and Partner and Chief People Officer JEAN-RENE ZETRENNE.

Prior to joining UTA, WAGNER served as SVP and Head/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, NORTH AMERICA at KETCHUM. During her tenure at the global communications consulting firm, she developed and executed the firm’s community-centered DE&I strategy and structure.

Zimmer said, “As UTA grows, we must continue to cultivate a more diverse, multifaceted and inclusive culture. LINDSAY has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective. I am confident that she will bring ingenuity to this new role and will be a great steward for the cause.”

ZETRENNE added, “With her wide-ranging experience and expertise, we know that she will elevate our mission to foster an inclusive environment, which allows for our colleagues to thrive and will attract the most inspiring and dynamic people to our company.”

WAGNER added, “Entertainment sits at the cross-section of culture, storytelling and influence and therefore it’s critical that we collectively continue to identify and amplify authentic representation inside and outside of the organization. I am honored to join UTA and contribute to this purpose-led team focused on building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community and industry now and for generations to come.”

Read VARIETY's full story here.

