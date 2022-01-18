Celebration Of Service To America Awards

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION is now accepting entries for the 2022 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS, honoring the impact and excellence in community service and philanthropy by local radio and television stations across the country.

The entry window will close on MONDAY, MARCH 7th at 11:59p (PT). All stations and broadcast ownership groups are encouraged to enter their best community service efforts from the past year.

Both NAB members and non-members are eligible to enter. Award categories are based on DMA rankings and market size:

• Broadcast Ownership Group

• Large/Major Market (TV DMAs 1-50, Radio Markets 1-50)

• Medium Market (TV DMAs 51-100, Radio Markets 51-150)

• Small Market (TV DMAs 101-210, Radio Markets 151-300)

Three finalists from each television and radio category will be notified in early APRIL

Winners will be announced at the in-person awards event in WASHINGTON, D.C., on TUESDAY JUNE 7th, where finalists, celebrity guests, past honorees and policy makers will come together and celebrate the important work of broadcasters across the country. A special one-hour broadcast event will also air in summer 2022.

Additional information about the awards, including sponsorship opportunities, rules and event details, is available here.

« see more Net News