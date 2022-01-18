Justin Frazier

JUSTIN FRAZIER has been named Head Of Creative for MILK & HONEY MUSIC + SPORTS + VENTURES by founder/CEO LUCAS KELLER.

FRAZIER will be working with the management company's songwriters and producers including OAK FELDER, STUART PRICE, SIR NOLAN, J WHITE DID IT, DAVID HODGERS, JAMIE HARTMAN and more, helping to build the roster and sign developing and career-level writer-producer talent for the firm.

FRAZIER was previously Director/A&R at RCA RECORDS, where he signed ISAAC DUNBAR and MISHAAL and worked on song placement with KANE BROWN’s “Be Like that” f/SWAE LEE. and KHALID. Before that he was A&R Manager at WARNER CHAPPELL, where he handled the day-to-day creative for JUSTIN TRANTER and JULIA MICHAELS and also signed CARTER LANG, who produced POST MALONE’s “Sunflower” and SZA’s "Ctrl " album.



Commented KELLER, “JUSTIN has been a good friend of the company for many years, and I’ve always admired his bandwidth and focus, and ability to get the most out of a day. Our clients are going to massively benefit from JUSTIN finding homes for our best records, and matchmaking with major artists and other writers in the community, he has such good taste – we’re so glad to have him here.”

Added FRAZIER, “It feels like joining MILK & HONEY was a long time coming. I have known LUCAS and NIC WARNER ever since I started working in the business and have always admired how they continue to grow and develop one of the best rosters in the industry. With my background in music publishing, I am looking forward to jumping back into the creative development of songwriters and producers. Coming to MILK & HONEY feels like a natural next step in my career and I am excited to sink my teeth into this role.”

