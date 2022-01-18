Acquiring Ah2

BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC has partnered with AH2 MUSIC, creators of original music for film and television founded by composers JEFF LIPPENCOTT and MARK T. WILLIAMS. The deal includes a worldwide, ex-US, publishing administration agreement, global representation of the AH2 FILTERED MUSIC production music catalog, and the addition of the AH2 team to the BMG BESPOKE in-house composer offering.

Since founding L.A.-based AH2 MUSIC in 2003, LIPPENCOTT and WILLIAMS have established a reputation as one of the most well-respected and sought-after composing teams in the entertainment industry as a result of their high-profile work and deep relationships with TV producers and networks. AH2 boasts music across some 22,000 episodes of television, including some of the best-known global franchises and hit shows.

Said LIPPENCOTT: “We describe our music as ‘compositions within compositions.' Through decades working with film and TV creatives, we’ve learned that, on top of providing quality music choices, these teams need to quickly and efficiently work various shapes and layers of musical sounds into their productions. We’re proud to provide our label AH2 FILTERED MUSIC via BMGPM with carefully considered options to ensure that working with us has both artistic integrity and ease of practical application.”

Added partner WILLIAMS, “We found immediate synergy with BMGPM and look forward to navigating the vision for our business with the BMGPM team as an extension to what Jeff and I have built over the last two decades. Their expertise and global reach in the production music space is highly impressive and this partnership provides a great home as we look to increase the exposure of our work.”

Said BMGPM VP/Creative Licensing U.S. AMBERLY CROUSE, “JEFF and MARK have crafted a brilliant collection of music with AH2 and FILTERED. Partnering with them sees their expertise strengthen the BMGPM offering to clients, including exploring new creative and commercial opportunities with BMG artists and our extensive media partner network. Joining together our collective enthusiasm and high-caliber product, we aim to continue to build on their existing success.”

