HUBBARD RADIO Country WUBE (B105.1)/CINCINNATI afternoon host JESSE TACK adds the newly-created APD stripes at the station, where he has worked since 2008. TACK joined WUBE for nights, began handling afternoons on an interim basis in 2014 (NET NEWS 8/11/14), and got the gig permanently in early 2015 (NET NEWS 1/5/15). Prior to shifting to WUBE, TACK handled middays and then afternoons at WYGY (97.3 THE WOLF)/CINCINNATI.

