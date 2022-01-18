Kenneth Gaber (Photo: Courtesy Of OVG)

KENNETH GABER has been named by OAK VIEW GROUP to lead its hospitality division, as President/Food Services for OVG FACILITIES. Based in PHILADELPHIA, GABER starts his new role effective immediately and will report to OAK VIEW GROUP FACILITIES CEO CHRIS GRANGER.

With more than 20 years of experience, GABER will lead the food and beverage line of business within OVG FACILITIES, setting and overseeing the culinary, technology, and operational strategy for the division. GABER’s appointment follows OVG’s acquisition of SPECTRA, one of the industry’s leading food and beverage and hospitality providers, to create a leading full-service live events company.

GRANGER commented, “Since completing the acquisition of SPECTRA, bringing in talented, innovative, values-driven people to grow the OVG FACILITIES team is of the highest importance. KEN brings decades of valuable industry experience, creativity, and a fresh approach, and we’re pleased to welcome him aboard.”

Added GABER, “With so many different arena projects in the works, as well as the expansion of OVG’s new food and beverage division, it’s an exciting time to join the world-class team at OVG. I look forward to working with OVG and our clients to re-imagine the hospitality space.”

Before joining OVG, GABER served as VP/Operational Excellence/Strategic Operations with DELAWARE NORTH SPORTSERVICE, responsible for business growth strategies, location openings, menu planning, technology deployments, and operational strategies for current and new accounts. In this capacity, he was also responsible for all aspects of procurement, staffing, strategic planning, and financial operations for OVG’s CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA in SEATTLE and assisted with many of these aspects for UBS ARENA at BELMONT PARK, the new home of the NEW YORK ISLANDERS.

