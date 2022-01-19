Ingold

Compass Media Networks has promoted DOUG INGOLD to VP/Affiliate Sales For Entertainment & Music Programming. INGOLD, an 8-year COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS vet continues to be based in COMPASS' LOS ANGELES office. He'll continue as point person for distribution of COMPASS' entertainment shows, including BIG D & BUBBA, DAVE & MAHONEY, FREE BEER & HOT WINGS, RICK DEES, POP CRUSH NIGHTS, TASTE OF COUNTRY, ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK and others.

INGOLD commented, "COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS commitment to Music & Entertainment Programming is strong and I’m grateful to be contributing to its long-term growth. It’s a privilege to serve our affiliates and partners with a tremendous roster of talent, shows and digital assets. Many thanks to our team for their support and much gratitude to PETER KOSANN, HIRAM LAZAR, and ADAM WILBUR."

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS SVP/Affiliate Sales ADAM WILBUR added, "DOUG is a real pro and trusted adviser to help stations and groups achieve great success with syndication."

FREE BEER & HOT WINGS said, "DOUG is a friend and a co-worker too! Funny, smart, and a problem solver. We are glad he is on our side!"

BIG D joined in saying, "DOUG is one of those guys you can’t help but love." Not to be left out, BUBBA said, "If I have another son, I plan to name him DOUG."

