Declan 'Chaos'

Congratulations to AJG BROADCASTING Rock WCLG and Contemporary Christian WFGM/MORGANTOWN, WV PD CHRIS CHAOS on the birth of son, DECLAN, on JANUARY 8. DECLAN burst into the world at 8 lbs, 1 oz and both DECLAN and mom are healthy and doing well.

CHAOS tells ALL ACCESS, "I have thousands of pictures already, but more importantly, his bottles are overtaking my bourbon collection!"

