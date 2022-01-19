-
Stork Visits WCLG-WFGM/Morgantown, WV PD Chris Chaos
January 19, 2022 at 4:55 AM (PT)
Congratulations to AJG BROADCASTING Rock WCLG and Contemporary Christian WFGM/MORGANTOWN, WV PD CHRIS CHAOS on the birth of son, DECLAN, on JANUARY 8. DECLAN burst into the world at 8 lbs, 1 oz and both DECLAN and mom are healthy and doing well.
CHAOS tells ALL ACCESS, "I have thousands of pictures already, but more importantly, his bottles are overtaking my bourbon collection!"