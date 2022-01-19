Doshi

Audio entertainment and podcast subscription service, PODIMO brings aboard SACHIN DOSHI as Chief Content Officer. DOSHI is a former SPOTIFY VP/Content and served as Dir./Product at TWITTER.

DOSHI said, "I’m excited to be joining the team at PODIMO. PODIMO has thrived with a strategic focus on content in local markets and native languages. With that focus in place, I look forward to working across the organization, to marry content and product and unlock the full potential of a premium audio experience."

PODIMO CEO MORTEN STRUNGE added, "SACHIN’s history in media on both sides of the marketplace is inspiring, and perfectly suited to help Podimo continue to evolve our user experience and economic model for creators and rights holders. We’re thrilled to bring his vision and expertise to the PODIMO family."

In addition to his work at SPOTIFY and TWITTER, DOSHI has also worked at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and in 2016, he co-founded the subscription service, SCROLL. SCROLL was acquired by TWITTER in 2021.

« see more Net News