CUMULUS Rock WIXV (I-95)/SAVANNAH has named MARCI STANLEY-BOGER PD. STANLEY-BOGER, known on-air as BILLIE MARSHALL, will also host afternoons. STANLEY-BOGER comes to WIXV after 14 years DICK BROADCASTING Rock WFXH/SAVANNAH, GA-HILTON HEAD, SC. She'll move her show, "The Bad Ass Rock Show" to WIXV.

CUMULUS/SAVANNAH RVP/Market Mgr. ERIC MASTEL commented, "I am very excited to have a person with MARCI’s credentials join the CUMULUS SAVANNAH family. She is a proven winner with a wealth of experience in the Rock format. MARCI STANLEY-BOGER AKA "BILLIE MARSHALL” on-air, personifies the very essence of today’s Rock fans. I am looking forward to working with MARCI as she and the team propel WIXV to new heights."

STANLEY-BOGER added, "I have been fortunate enough to play rock and roll for over 25 years and am excited to join WIXV, which has a reverence for Rock music, its culture and the Low Country and Coastal Empire. Thanks to GERRY MCCRACKEN, WADE LINDER and ERIC MASTEL for this exciting opportunity. I look forward to hosting THE BAD ASS ROCK SHOW for another 13 years or more on The Rock of SAVANNAH!"

