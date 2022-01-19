Jones (Photo: Grammy.com)

The RECORDING ACADEMY has appointed JENNIFER JONES EVP/Legal Affairs. JONES will report to CEO HARVEY MASON JR. Prior to joining the RECORDING ACADEMY, JONES was an attorney for 17 years at the international law firm PROSKAUER ROSE LLP, serving as counsel and advisor to clients in the arts, entertainment and sports industries. PROSKAUER ROSE LLP, JONES worked with the RECORDING ACADEMY for more than a decade.

MASON commented, "Taking a fresh look at the ACADEMY's legal practices and ensuring they are best in class is crucial as we continue the organization's growth and transformation. As a new and very important strategic advisor for the ACADEMY, JENNIFER will strengthen our leadership team as we push toward our goal of doing more to service our music community. We're thrilled to welcome her to the ACADEMY family."

