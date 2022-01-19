Hemby (Photo: Alysse Gafjken)

Songwriter NATALIE HEMBY and NASHVILLE-based publishing company JODY WILLIAMS SONGS (JWS) have entered into a writer management agreement for her representation in NASHVILLE. This arrangement entails the management of HEMBY’s songwriting calendar and pitching select songs in the NASHVILLE market.

The GRAMMY-winning writer recently signed with NETHERLANDS-based CTM OUTLANDER for publishing, and that company acquired her catalog. She also signed with FANTASY RECORDS as an artist last year (NET NEWS 2/11/21). She is represented by MICK MANAGEMENT.

“I’m so very grateful for the incredible opportunity that my CTM publishing family has given me,” said HEMBY. “And with the support of JODY WILLIAMS running point for me in NASHVILLE, my team is complete. JODY has been a mentor and a friend to me throughout my career. I look forward to a very productive 2022!”

“I’m first and foremost a fan of the person NATALIE is outside of her writing career,” said WILLIAMS. “She has an infectious spirit that translates into every room she enters. Her view of the world through her songs has served her well. We look forward to working with NATALIE to create the next chapters of her success.”

HEMBY's songs have been recorded by KACEY MUSGRAVES, SHERYL CROW, MAREN MORRIS, LADY GAGA, LADY A, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DIERKS BENTLEY, KELLY CLARKSON, LITTLE BIG TOWN and many more.

