Booking division added

NASHVILLE-based Country artist development and management firm SMOKESHOW ENTERTAINMENT has added a full-service booking division, to celebrate its seventh anniversary. The market focus will include small and large venues on national and international scales, including colleges, fairs, festivals, events and more.

SMOKESHOW's current artist roster includes KEITH ANDERSON, CLAYTON SHAY, PHILLIP MICHAEL PARSONS, CARSON BEYER, NOAH SMITH, THOMAS GABRIEL, SHANNON CLARK & THE SUGAR, CHAD WILSON, DAVID STARR, WARREN GARRETT, CHRIS LINTON, CODY BRADLEY, KALEB SANDERS, MILLER HOLLER, TAILGATE REVIVAL and 4 LOW.

“It was important for me, as a (former) manager, to include management teams in the booking process, to design routes and choose markets individually for their emerging artists,” said company founder JULEE ANN SEYMOUR. “We anticipated creating this booking arm in 2020 for our fifth year anniversary. But when the pandemic began only two months later, everything changed for everyone in the music industry. I began exploring what booking should look like for the types of artists I wanted to represent. I’m very proud of the roster we’ve assembled.

"There are still a few more surprises coming after the launch and rollout, added SEYMOUR. “We have at least one more artist announcement on the way and a deal in the works that will be very promising for some of the industry’s most respected songwriters. This will bring my time in NASHVILLE, which started at the BROKEN SPOKE in 2000, full circle. The songwriters are the backbone of our industry and some of the first people I met in NASHVILLE. I’m honored to be able to provide them an opportunity to take their songs and stories on the road.”

