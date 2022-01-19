National radio and television personality BOBBY BONES will release his first children’s picture book, “STANLEY THE DOG: THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL,” via HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS on JUNE 14th (NET NEWS 10/21/20). Inspired by BONES’ real-life pet bulldog, “STANLEY THE DOG: THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL” is a story about a bulldog pup named STANLEY and his adventures during his first day of school.

“I’m pumped to finally share more about my upcoming children’s book,” said BONES. “It follows our bulldog STANLEY as he navigates his first day of school jitters and being himself in a brand-new situation. True to real-life STANLEY, there are plenty of antics along the way! My hope through writing this book is that it will serve as reminder to kids that it’s okay to not fit in with the crowd; your differences are what make you so special.”

As part of the book launch, BONES will be making a donation to the dog rescue WAGS & WALKS NASHVILLE.

BONES previously authored the books "BARE BONES: I'M NOT LONELY IF YOU'RE READING THIS BOOK" and "FAIL UNTIL YOU DON'T: FIGHT GRIND REPEAT."

