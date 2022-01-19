Cardi B (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

CARDI B plans to pay the funeral costs for the 17 people that recently died in a NEW YORK BRONX apartment building, reported CNN.

She told CNN, "I'm extremely proud to be from the BRONX and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help."

CARDI B went on to say, "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

Read the full story here.

« see more Net News