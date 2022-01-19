The UK's GEORGE COSBY has released another single "She Got It Bad" on COLUMBIA RECORDS. Known as one of the UK's most distinctive voices, GEORGE has a richly textured sound that draws his listeners in directly from the cinematic canvas that occupies his mind—made up of the highs and lows of love, life, and everything in between. His style is described as a nod to the suave of ROY ORBISON and the escapism of LANA DEL REY. Take a listen to "She's Got It Bad" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

