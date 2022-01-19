New

JODESHA BROADCASTING has flipped News/Talk KBKW-A and FM translator K278CU (103.5)/ABERDEEN, WA to a simulcast of its Classic Country KSWW-HD3 (TIMBER COUNTRY 94.7)/OCEAN SHORES and K234AU/ABERDEEN, WA.

The move follows K278CU’s tower being damaged last year by a fallen tree. Local morning talk show host JOHNNY MANSON and his show, “Local Matters,” remain in place, with the Classic Country programming filling the other dayparts.

The station's website is here, and its FACEBOOK page is here.

