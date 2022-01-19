New Podcast Series

iHEARTRADIO is teaming with SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MEDIA to start a podcast series, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED WEEKLY. The podcast is hosted by SPORTS ILLUSTRATED writer JOHN GONZALEZ. GONZALEZ previously was a podcast host and writer at THE RINGER.

New episodes of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED WEEKLY drop every WEDNESDAY, are distributed by the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK and are available on iHEARTRADIO and everywhere podcasts are heard.

