Haehl (Photo: Courtesy of Big Machine Music)

NASHVILLE-BASED publishing company BIG MACHINE MUSIC has opened a West Coast office, and hired TIMMY HAEHL as Sr. Dir./Publishing. HAEHL will work from the company's SANTA MONICA, CA office, and report to BIG MACHINE MUSIC VP/Publishing ALEX HEDDLE and GM MIKE MOLINAR.

HAEHL began his career in A&R at GEFFEN RECORDS, and most recently served as Dir./A&R and Management at HALLWOOD MEDIA.

“Between BIG MACHINE MUSIC’s crossover hits, the growth of our roster to include L.A.-based songwriters and our inter-company collaborations with SB PROJECTS, it is a natural move for us to formally open a West Coast office, and TIMMY is the perfect creative publishing executive with which to start,” said MOLINAR.

“TIMMY exhibits every bit of BIG MACHINE MUSIC’s values and vision for the future,” said HEDDLE. “His passion for developing and promoting creatives is palpable. We are very excited to have him join our team.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join BIG MACHINE MUSIC and help bring NASHVILLE’s top independent publisher into a new era of success within the L.A. creative community," said HAEHL. "As BIG MACHINE MUSIC’s personalized, writer-focused strategy and hit song sensibilities align with my own, I am looking forward to success with this team and the current roster of songwriters as well as future signings.”

Congratulate HAEHL here.

« see more Net News