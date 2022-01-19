New Stations

CHAD ERICKSON and AMANDA MADI or "CHAMANDA", billed as radio's 1st Male and Female imaging/VO combo are starting the year with new stations in their portfolio. The combo has added CORUS Hot AC CKWS (104.3 FRESH RADIO)/KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA and NEW SOUTH RADIO AC WJKK (MIX 98.7) and Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS. The duo has also added BINNIE MEDIA's Hot AC FRANK FM network and their Classic Country network THE WOLF in NEW HAMPSHIRE, MAINE and VERMONT.

Many production options are available on cash and/or barter through ATLAS TALENT AGENCY.

