SIRIUSXM and PANDORA announced today that they are kicking off SUPERBOWL WEEKEND with GRAMMY-Award-winning artist JOHN MAYER performing live at the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM in LOS ANGELES on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9th.

The concert, hosted by ANDY COHEN, will feature JOHN MAYER performing songs from his latest album ‘Sob Rock,’ and other selections from his vast repertoire of music. Prior to the concert, COHEN will interview MAYER in an exclusive conversation to discuss his music, his upcoming tour, and more.

“I’m excited for people to enter the "Sob Rock Universe" through SIRIUSXM and PANDORA’s Small Stage Series. This will be my first time playing many of these songs in front of a live audience and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” said JOHN MAYER.

"We are thrilled to announce JOHN as the latest artist to join our exclusive and successful Small Stage Series which began last fall,” said SCOTT GREENSTEIN, SIRIUSXM PRESIDENT and CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER. “With his incredible artistry and love of performing live, JOHN will help us kick off the big game weekend with this special one-night show in LOS ANGELES. This is the latest chapter in our live performance series where our listeners can be part of unique live performances and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

SIRIUSXM subscribers and PANDORA listeners can RSVP for the free event here.





