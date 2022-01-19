Changes Announced

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC is making staff changes and promotions at the company following the retirement of Partner CHARLIE SISLEN at the end of 2021.

KATHRYN BOXILL will lead the new Quality Control Team as Manager. BOXILL had previously been Senior Sales Research Consultant.

NICOLE SOMERVILLE moves from Sales Research Consultant to Production Team Manager.

ANNA DOYLE becomes Information Systems Administrator, moving over from Operations Management.

NAKIE SMITH and HAYDEN WAUGH join the Client Services Department as Client Services Consultants. Both had been Sales Research Consultants.

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC CEO and Founder MARC GREENSPAN commented, "The team we have assembled are all customer focused, experienced, and extremely excited to take on new challenges as we grow. I am happy to see these longtime RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. stalwarts bring their skills to providing clients with unparalleled service and support."

