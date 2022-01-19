January 20th Podcast Debut

AUDACY's CADENCE13 is partnering with @DEUXMOI, a leading pop culture and and celebrity INSTAGRAM account hailed BY THE NEW YORK TIMES as “the new outlet of choice for the celebrity obsessed.” The two are partnering for a weekly show featuring an extensive analysis of the most popular and controversial posts from the account. DEUX U will launch on JANUARY 20th, everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available on THURSDAYS.

On DEUX U, the anonymous creator of the account—aka DEUX—will take listeners behind the scenes of the hottest stories, items, and celebrity happenings. Every week DEUX, along with insiders and expert guests, will take a look behind the posts and blind items and share exclusive details on these stories that haven’t been revealed on INSTAGRAM. DEUX will welcome ENTY, the celebrity gossip blogger and blind item guru who runs the gossip site CRAZY DAYS AND NIGHTS, as her first guest on the JANUARY 20th episode.

DEUX said, “I am so excited to finally be able to provide my followers with the information they want…and deserve! Launching a podcast will enable me to provide them with more information on a platform that is easy to follow and without any restrictions. I couldn’t imagine having a podcast without the amazing support from the team at CADENCE13. It’s been amazing working with them.”

CCO & Founding Partner, CADENCE13 CHRIS CORCORAN said, “DeuxMoi has quickly risen to become a must-read and driving force in celebrity and entertainment news and scoops. We’re excited to bring this iconic account into this space, and add ‘Deux U’ to Cadence13’s lineup of powerful content offerings.”

Listen to the trailer and follow the series here: Deux U.





