Anstandig (Photo: Jim Baron)

Country radio consulting firm ALBRIGHT, O’MALLEY & BRENNER has added FUTURI’s DANIEL ANSTANDIG to its 28th annual Pre-CRS seminar, set for WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 23rd at NASHVILLE’s OMNI HOTEL from 8:30-11:30a (CT). He will present a 22-minute session titled “The Next Generation of the Connected Country Listeners.” Additional details of the pre-CRS Seminar were announced last month (NET NEWS 12/17/21).

Those wishing to RSVP to the free pre-CRS Seminar can email the firm's BECKY BRENNER or KENNY JAY.

