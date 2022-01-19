Thomas (Photo: Courtesy of Monument Records)

MONUMENT RECORDS' CASEY THOMAS has been promoted from Publicist to Dir./Publicity and Creative. In addition to publicity, her new role will encompass media marketing, international media strategy and creative services for the label's roster.

THOMAS joined the MONUMENT team in NOVEMBER of 2018 from the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. During her time at MONUMENT, she has overseen numerous projects across its artist roster, including the soundtrack setup for FOX's fall 2022 drama, "Monarch," which MONUMENT and ARISTA will be distributing (NET NEWS 1/7).

“We are so proud of CASEY’s leadership within our organization and her ability to think long-term while also maximizing momentum," said MONUMENT GM KATIE McCARTNEY. "Her integrity, passion and work ethic are invaluable.”

“I’m so grateful to work at MONUMENT RECORDS and support this incredible leadership team,” said THOMAS. “It’s a privilege to represent and work alongside such a compelling roster of artists and creators, and I am looking forward to this next exciting chapter.”

