Check Out This Week's Audio Active Blog

NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH reports that AM/FM radio’s audience trumps all social media platforms. +56% more people listen to AM/FM radio than use FACEBOOK. The INTERNET ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB) conducted a study on content engagement and concentration. Americans were asked to indicate how much they concentrated when exposed to various forms of media. Social media had the lowest level of consumer concentration, meaning social media ads suffer from low attentiveness as well. NIELSEN’s latest Q2 2021 Total Audience Report reveals AM/FM radio’s average daily time spent (1 hour and 22 minutes) is double that of social media (40 minutes). So how can it be used to grow business? WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP Blog tackles how we use radio to make FACEBOOK ads better. Click here to read more.

« see more Net News