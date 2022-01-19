Wege

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the FOREVER MEDIA Country WGTY (FROGGY 107.7)/YORK, PA team. They lost one of their own YESTERDAY (1/18) when weekender BOB WEGE died suddenly. WEGE, known by the on-air names BOB VEGA and DONALD JUMP, "worked most often on SATURDAY mornings through his career, and loved being in radio," WGTY PD SCOTT DONATO shared on FACEBOOK. "He even met his beloved wife NANCY at a radio job. He was the consummate professional. Another great guy gone too soon."

WEGE has been with WGTY since 2008.

