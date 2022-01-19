130th anniversary

NASHVILLE's historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM is celebrating 130 years with a year-long celebration, which will include more concerts and residencies than ever before, along with giveaways and special events.

The much-anticipated residencies include DWIGHT YOAKAM this week (1/19-21), TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND from TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd through SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26th, BILLY STRINGS from FRIDAY, MAY 6th to SUNDAY, MAY 8th and more artists to be announced.

Among the previously announced artists performing at the RYMAN this year are TRACE ADKINS, THE BEACH BOYS, BLACK PUMAS, GLADYS KNIGHT, BONNIE RAITT, YOLA and more.

In honor of 130 years, THE RYMAN will be giving away 130 concert tickets throughout the year, beginning this week with YOAKAM's SATURDAY show (1/21). For more information on how to enter monthly giveaways, follow the RYMAN's FACEBOOK, TWITTER and INSTAGRAM pages.

The celebration will also include a special RYMAN COMMUNITY DAY in MAY, along with an increase in pre-show and daytime events on its outdoor PNC PLAZA.

