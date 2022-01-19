Something About The Beatles

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ's SOMETHING ABOUT THE BEATLES podcast recently hosted PETER JACKSON to discuss the 8-hour documentary GET BACK he'd directed. RODRIGUEZ has now sought out the perspective of those whose careers were profoundly influenced by THE BEATLES: the musicians.

Drummer DENNIS DIKEN (SMITHEREENS), bassist ARION SALAZAR (ex-THIRD EYE BLIND), multi-instrumentalist PAT SANSONE (WILCO, THE AUTUMN DEFENSE) and LUTHER RUSSELL (currently performing as one half of the duo THOSE PRETTY WRONGS) form a panel with RODRIGUEZ to discuss GET BACK from a musician’s perspective. The panel's insights as working musicians watching the most successful group in history go through dysfunction, tedium, bickering and tremendous bursts of playfulness, levity, and creativity while toiling under daunting conditions toward eventual triumph is presented in three episodes.

Each musician offered up their take on what the members of the BEATLES were going through, as witnesses to experiences that every successful band endures. All were moved by what they saw (some to tears) and their takes bring to the non-musician fan some further understanding of the BEATLES' collective magic, much of it coming down to their profound work ethic, as well as their off-the-charts synergy.

Beatles Fans can check out the podcast here.

« see more Net News