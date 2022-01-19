The MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME in NASHVILLE will induct BOBBY BARE, DIERKS BENTLEY, KEB’ MO’ and CONNIE SMITH on APRIL 5th. The WALK OF FAME is located directly across from the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME in downtown NASHVILLE, where BARE and SMITH are members.

The WALK OF FAME’s goal is to recognize artists for their outstanding contributions to the musical history of NASHVILLE. The artists inducted this year will join the 89 stars already added to the Walk of Fame with permanent sidewalk medallions during the first ceremony in more than two years due to the pandemic.

“We are proud to bring back a MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” said MUSIC CITY, INC. Chairman ED HARDY. “The individuals in the WALK OF FAME remind us of NASHVILLE’s rich history as MUSIC CITY, and we congratulate the newest four members.”

