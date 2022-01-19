-
Email Grenades Can Be Explosive In The Work Place. MC Media's Charese Fruge' Shares How To Unarm The Problem In 'The Bigger Picture'
by Charese Frugé
-
We’ve all experienced that kind of email, the one that gives you a visual in your head of the person who sent it literally pushing the big red send button which causes the grenade to explode when it hits everyone’s email box. This passive aggressive move is usually sent by someone who doesn’t think before they fire off emails, likes to put people on blast, or is afraid or too lazy to pick up the phone and have an adult conversation with the person about the existing problem. This can cause resentment and waste a lot of time. MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' offers great advice for both the sender and receiver of the "email grenade" in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.