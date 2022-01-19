Closes $620 Million Investment

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE (MBW) is reporting that Canadian online security firm 1PASSWORD has closed a $620 million (USD) Series C round, with investment from a number of superstars from the music and entertainment industries. The round, which raises the company’s valuation to $6.8 billion, includes backing from TREVOR NOAH, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE and PHARRELL WILLIAMS, plus Hollywood stars like RYAN REYNOLDS, SCARLETT JOHANSSON, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY and CHRIS EVANS.

According to (MBW), 1PASSWORD says that the round is the largest raised by a Canadian company. 1PASSWORD says that it will use this additional capital “to develop and scale human-centric security solutions”. Read the full story here.

