Kevin Stockmann

TAYLOR UNIVERSITY BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WBCL (90.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN welcomes KEVIN STOCKMANN as Graphic Designer/Social Media Specialist. For three years, he worked at the CHI ALPHA CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP at BALL STATE as Creative Director, where he was able to utilize his creative skills and lead a team of creatives in design and branding. He's also a dual GERMAN-AMERICAN citizen, giving him a unique perspective on life and design.

« see more Net News