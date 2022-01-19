Lewis

FRANK LEWIS joins FOREVER MEDIA Country WOGG/WOGI (FROGGY 94.9/104.3)/PITTSBURGH for mornings, effective YESTERDAY (1/19). He previously did mornings at now AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL/PHILADELPHIA, where he worked from 2002-2017 and, more recently, mornings at SOUTHERN BELLE Classic Hits WHNA/WNNA (HANNA 92.3 and 106.1)/LEWISTOWN, PA until last JUNE.

LEWIS succeeds KATIE GREEN, who moves to middays filling the shift hosted by former PD DAVE ANTHONY until his departure for a new gig in SOUTH CAROLINA last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/16/21).

