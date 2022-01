Ed Helms Is 48 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (1/24) to CRB Exec. Dir. and ALL ACCESS alum RJ CURTIS, WXRT-WBMX/CHICAGO PD GREG SOLK, WRBQ/TAMPA’s MJ and THE SCHNITT SHOW’s TODD SCHNITT, NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON GM/Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE, WSAL-WLHM/LOGANSPORT, IN VP/GM ANDY EUBANK, RUDE MOUTH RECORDS’ BRENDAN MILLER, SALEM VP/Operations and KLTY/DALLAS VP/GM JOHN PEROYEA, BINNIE/PORTLAND, ME Dir./Programming & Ops LEIF ERICKSON, KKXS/REDDING, CA PD MATTHEW REISZ, CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG, AMPLIFY MUSIC’s TRACY BROWN, WMIT/ASHEVILLE, NC’s MATT STOCKMAN, FAN THE JAM and GRASSROOTS PROMOTIONS' NANCY TUNICK, WPYO/ORLANDO’s DANIE B.,THE RANDY LANE COMPANY’s LAURA NICKERSON, and to former KHLR/LITTLE ROCK APD MATT CRUZ.

Celebrating Birthdays on TUESDAY (1/25), REVIVER RECORDS’ RICK HUGHES, AUDACY/DALLAS SVP/Market Mgr. BRIAN PURDY, PANDORA Dir./Pop Programming MELONY TORRES, KQOB/OKLAHOMA CITY PD JEFF COUCH, former WMXJ/MIAMI PD BILL STEDMAN, CUMULUS/BLOOMINGTON, IL OM DAN WESTHOFF, CUMULUS/LITTLE ROCK Engineer BRIAN BUTLER, AUDACY/CINCINNATI Engineer WALLY HUGHES, SIRIUSXM’s BJ STONE, CKZZ/VANCOUVER APD/MD BIG DADDY, WAKR-WONE-WQMX/AKRON Prod. Dir. CHUCK MATTHEWS, NIELSEN COMPANY's BRUCE SUPOVITZ, EPICMEDIA CONSULTING CEO BRAD SAMUEL, WPRO-A/PROVIDENCE's MATT ALLEN, ENTRAVISION/LOS ANGELES' JESSICA DE LA ROSA, IN2UNE MUSIC's CHRISTINA PALMESE, WESTWOOD ONE SVP/Operations TIM SEYMOUR, former WWWZ-WMGL/CHARLESTON, SC PD TERRY BASE, and WKQX/CHICAGO morning host BRIAN “SLUDGE” HADDAD.

