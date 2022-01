LAUREN WALLER returns with brand new music for the new year with the lead single from her upcoming EP titled “Dopamine." WALLER is a captivating artist who exudes a darkly glamorous soulfulness. She has spent years on a journey to hone her skills as a creative. She is a writer, a poet, a painter, and a singer. Get to know LAUREN WALLER on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





« see more Net News