New Capabilities

Podcast and audio management platform, BACKTRACKS has added client-side ad insertion capabilities.

BACKTRACKS Founder and CEO JONATHAN GILL commented, "Our universal approach to audio advertising is the first-of-its-kind. BACKTRACKS is applying the power and flexibility of all the versions of VAST from 2.0 to 4.2 to podcasts, pre-recorded audio, and live audio."

GILL continued saying, "Host read or spoken ads have long been the podcasting norm, and while they have their benefits, there are limitations to the reach and scale for both publishers and advertisers."

