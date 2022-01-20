Starts New Program

Streaming audio service, TUNEIN has launched TUNEIN ON AIR, a new program to help content creators, educational and non-profit broadcasters access to more distribution tools through the TUNEIN platform.

TUNEIN Sr. Dir./Strategy and Business Operations JAMIE SILVERSTEIN commented, "The radio and entertainment landscape are transforming rapidly. Our introduction of TUNEIN ON AIR demonstrates how deeply committed we are to innovating around the needs of the broadcaster community, regardless of size. This offering represents TUNEIN’s first foray into developing solutions for emerging content creators to put them on equal footing with major broadcasters across the UNITED STATES."

TUNEIN ON AIR will be offered at a cost of $249 per quarter for broadcasters and specific offerings at reduced rates to nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. Get more information at https://tunein.com/on-air/.

